Man pleads guilty in DUI crash that killed off-duty Wichita police officer, young son

Stacy Woodson, a member of the Wichita Police Department’s motorcycle unit, was killed in a collision while off-duty. His son also died. Wichita Police Department

A Valley Center man pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence for a wreck that killed an off-duty Wichita police officer and the officer’s 10-year-old son in 2018.

James Neal Dalrymple, 39, is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 23 before Sedgwick County District Court Judge Jeffrey Syrios, said Dan Dillon, a spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Stacey Woodson, 37, and his son, Braeden, died after Dalrymple pulled his pickup truck onto 21st Street in front of Woodson’s motorcycle on April 27, 2018, after yielding to a stop sign at 167th Street West. Court records say Dalrymple had been drinking alcohol at his son’s basketball game not long before the crash at 8:13 p.m. He had ethanol and amphetamine in his system, the records say.

Woodson, who died the night of the crash, was an officer in the Wichita Police Department’s motorcycle unit and a 16-year veteran of the force. His son, a student at Maize South Elementary School, died at the hospital two days after the collision.