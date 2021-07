One person was unresponsive in a drowning call Thursday just north of Goddard, according to a Sedgwick County 911 dispatch supervisor.

The drowning was reported at 3:46 p.m. in the 20700 block of West 21st. Google map images show what appears to be a pool in the back yard of a home in that block.

First responders gave an initial triage of code blue, which means unresponsive, the supervisor said.