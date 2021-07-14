Local
Small airplane crashes in Wichita on way to Eisenhower Airport
A small airplane crash-landed in Wichita on its way to Eisenhower Airport on Wednesday evening, officials confirmed.
It was reported at 5:29 p.m., a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said.
The Wichita Fire Department reported on its Twitter page after 6 p.m. that the pilot is uninjured and was the only person aboard the plane. The crash landing was near K-96 and West Street, the tweet said.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
