Small airplane crashes in Wichita on way to Eisenhower Airport

A small airplane crash-landed in Wichita on its way to Eisenhower Airport on Wednesday evening, officials confirmed.

It was reported at 5:29 p.m., a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said.

The Wichita Fire Department reported on its Twitter page after 6 p.m. that the pilot is uninjured and was the only person aboard the plane. The crash landing was near K-96 and West Street, the tweet said.

