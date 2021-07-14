Crime & Courts

Wichita man arrested after video catches him putting GPS tracker on vehicle, police say

A 27-year-old Wichita man was arrested on suspicion of stalking after a video recorded him placing a GPS tracker on a vehicle, Wichita police said Wednesday.

Kenneth Andrew Battle was served a protection from stalking order Monday. On Tuesday morning, “he was seen on video placing a GPS tracker on a vehicle that the victim had access to,” police said.

The Wichita Police Department Domestic Intervention and Violence Reduction Team worked with patrol officers to find the GPS devices and arrest Battle.

He was arrested on suspicion of four counts of stalking, two counts of tampering with a vehicle, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic violence and violation of a protection order.

