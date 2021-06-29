F-350 and Tacoma collide on Kansas highway and both drivers die, troopers report

A Kansas Highway Patrol motorist assist vehicle. (File photo) The Wichita Eagle

Two men are dead after the pickup trucks they were driving collided on a southeast Kansas highway, leaving a teenage boy as the only survivor.

The wreck happened at around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 69 about 12 miles south of Fort Scott, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported in a crash log.

Investigators determined a northbound 1998 Toyota Tacoma crossed the center line, crashing head-on into a 1997 Ford F-350. The Ford was pulling a 22-foot flatbed trailer.

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified in the KHP report as David E. Ross, age 50, of Fort Scott.

The Ford’s driver died at a hospital. He was identified as 63-year-old George Walter Danley, of Mapleton. A 13-year-old boy from Fulton was a passenger in the Ford and had no apparent injuries from the wreck.