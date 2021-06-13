Hit-and-run crash kills one motorcyclist, injures a second rider, Wichita police say

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita police are searching for a driver and vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened late Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called at around midnight to an injury accident in the area of 3400 South Hydraulic, Officer Trevor Macy said in a news release. Officers found two motorcycles and two riders.

Matthew Golden, age 43, of Wichita, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was one of the riders. The other rider, a 36-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Through the investigation, officers learned that the motorcycles were traveling Northbound on Hydraulic when they attempted to go around a vehicle that was also moving Northbound on Hydraulic,” Macy said. “As they tried to do so, one of the motorcycles made contact with the car, which caused both motorcycles to crash. The other involved vehicle left the scene.”

The investigation into the deadly wreck is ongoing.