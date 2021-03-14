3.6 and 3.2 magnitude earthquakes in east Wichita shake city early Sunday morning

Getty Images

If you were woken up earlier than you would have liked Sunday morning after losing an hour to daylight savings time, it may have been due to earthquakes that rattled east Wichita.

The Kansas Geological Survey recorded two earthquakes early Sunday morning, while the U.S. Geological Survey reported three.

The first earthquake shook at 6:29 a.m. with an epicenter near 13th and Greenwich. It was a magnitude 3.6 quake, Kansas geologists reported. The second earthquake, a magnitude 3.2, hit at 7:02 a.m. with an epicenter at the southeast corner of the Wichita Country Club at 13th and Rock.

The USGS had the 6:29 a.m. earthquake as a magnitude 3.4 and the 7:02 a.m. earthquake as a magnitude 3.0. It also reported a third earthquake — a magnitude 3.5 at 6:31 a.m.

Did you feel the earthquakes? Geologists with the USGS ask people to report information online at https://earthquake.usgs.gov/data/dyfi/.

More than 1,300 people reported feeling the strongest earthquake, as of 8:30 a.m. Most reports were from south-central Kansas.