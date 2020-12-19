Wichita records largest earthquake in at least five years as multiple shakes hit area

The Kansas Geological Survey reported three earthquakes with epicenters in Wichita on Saturday. There could be another added to the list later in the day. The 3.7 magnitude at 12:47 p.m. was the strongest in Wichita in at least the last five years, according to KGS data. Kansas Geological Survey

Multiple earthquakes were reported in Wichita Saturday, including a 3.7 magnitude, according to the Kansas Geological Survey.

The 3.7 magnitude, which is a measurement equivalent to the Richter scale, is the largest on record in Wichita in at least the last five years, according to KGS data. It was recorded at 12:47 p.m. with an epicenter near where shakes had previously been reported over the last month.

The KGS also reported a 3.0 magnitude at around 11:42 a.m. and a 2.9 magnitude at around 12:40 p.m. Another earthquake appears to have taken place around 12:52 p.m.

The earthquakes all have epicenters near 13th and Webb or 13th and Greenwich. Before Saturday, the KGS reported nine earthquakes with epicenters in that area during the last month. Those were the only earthquakes with epicenters in Wichita this year, according to KGS data.

This story will be updated.

