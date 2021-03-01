Baby rhino was a surprise pregnancy at Sedgwick County Zoo months after dad died

Bibi the black rhinoceros gave birth to a healthy baby boy at the Sedgwick County Zoo on Monday. The pregnancy came as a surprise after the father, the zoo’s only male of the species, died several months ago. (March 1, 2021) Sedgwick County Zoo

A newborn baby black rhinoceros came via a surprise pregnancy at the Sedgwick County Zoo months after the father died.

Bibi, a black rhinoceros, gave birth to a healthy baby boy at 6 a.m. Monday, zoo spokesperson Jennica King said in a news release. The baby rhino has already taken his first steps.

“Bibi’s pregnancy was quite a shock since the Zoo’s male rhino, Klyde, passed away in Sept. 2020, and the pair had only two successful breeding attempts observed during their time together at (the Sedgwick County Zoo),” King said.

“Bibi became pregnant during a breeding event in Oct. 2019, but continued to show signs of cycling throughout the 16-month gestation leading caretakers to believe that breeding attempts had been unsuccessful.”

The animal care team was surprised, King said, when laboratory results a month ago showed that the mother may be pregnant. Veterinarians could on guess on a gestational age and potential due date because they did not have access to special ultrasound equipment.

Bibi’s behavior over the past couple weeks led the zoo to expect a baby sooner rather than later. The baby is Bibi’s third and Klyde’s only offspring.

“This was a very welcome surprise for us,” said zoo CEO Jeff Ettling. “Not only is it an important addition to the black rhino population, it’s the perfect way to carry on Klyde’s memory.”

The zoo did not announce a name for its new rhino, which will remain inside the African Veldt building with its mom until temperatures warm and the outdoor habitat can be “baby-proofed,” King said. The building is closed to the public, but the rhino family can be viewed virtually on social media.