Missing 11-month-old child may be in danger, Wichita police say

(Feb. 28, 2021)

Wichita police are searching for a missing 11-month-old child who may be in danger, as well as a 38-year-old woman.

Wichita Police Department spokesman Officer Trevor Macy said in a Sunday night news release that investigators have reason to believe 11-month-old Orion Wilson may be in danger. Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the child, as well as 38-year-old Tonia Nance.

The two were last known to be traveling in a 200 white Toyota Sienna minivan with Kansas license plate 688 LCW. The van has a gold hood.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.