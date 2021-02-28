Crime & Courts

Missing 11-month-old child may be in danger, Wichita police say

Wichita police are searching for missing 11-month-old child Orion Wilson and 38-year-old Tonia Nance. Investigators believe Orion may be in danger. (Feb. 28, 2021)
Wichita police are searching for missing 11-month-old child Orion Wilson and 38-year-old Tonia Nance. Investigators believe Orion may be in danger. (Feb. 28, 2021) Courtesy Photos Wichita Police Department

Wichita police are searching for a missing 11-month-old child who may be in danger, as well as a 38-year-old woman.

Wichita Police Department spokesman Officer Trevor Macy said in a Sunday night news release that investigators have reason to believe 11-month-old Orion Wilson may be in danger. Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the child, as well as 38-year-old Tonia Nance.

The two were last known to be traveling in a 200 white Toyota Sienna minivan with Kansas license plate 688 LCW. The van has a gold hood.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Related stories from Wichita Eagle
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service