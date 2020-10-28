Wichita Eagle Logo
Wichita police investigate deadly three-vehicle crash at Ninth and Tyler, dispatch says

Wichita police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Wednesday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews were called to a three-vehicle injury accident at around 11:42 a.m. at Ninth and Tyler in west Wichita, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. One patient was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. One patient was treated on-scene for minor injuries.

