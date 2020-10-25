Train crash kills Wichita man who failed to yield at Kansas railroad crossing, KHP says

One Wichita man died and another was hospitalized after a wreck where a train hit a pickup truck, state troopers reported.

The train crash happened at around 10 a.m. Saturday in Cowley County, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in an online crash log. Investigators determined a 1999 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was eastbound on 82nd Road about two miles southeast of Udall when it was struck by the train.

“The driver failed to yield to a train at the railroad crossing,” troopers wrote in the report.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified in the KHP report as 60-year-old Mike K. Saengsavath. A 55-year-old male passenger was taken to Wesley Medical Center with suspected serious injuries

The train engineer from Andover and conductor from Derby had no apparent injuries.

