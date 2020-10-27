Deadly Kansas crash during wintry storm happened when truck rear-ended slower car: KHP

A fatal wreck on a Kansas highway happened in part because of wintry weather, state troopers determined.

Emergency crews were called at around 8:38 p.m. Monday to an injury accident on U.S. 50 in Harvey County, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report. The location was about two-tenths of a mile west of Emma Creek Road.

Investigators determined a 2004 Ford F250 was eastbound when it rear-ended a 2009 Kia Spectra that was “traveling at a slow rate of speed due to weather conditions.” The pickup truck rolled multiple times, ejecting the driver.

The pickup driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified in the KHP report as 33-year-old Brandon Michael Albert, of Goddard.

The 47-year-old Newton woman driving the car was taken to a Wichita hospital with suspected serious injuries.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The National Weather Service reported multiple broken records in south-central Kansas from wintry weather on Monday, including from snowfall and cold temperatures.