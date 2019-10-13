8-year-old boy riding bike across Kansas highway seriously hurt in crash, troopers say

SHARE COPY LINK

An 8-year-old boy who was riding a bicycle across the highway in a central Kansas town was seriously hurt after a minivan crashed into him Sunday evening, state troopers said.

The boy was crossing U.S. 56 in Ellinwood at around 6:38 p.m. when a westbound 2017 Chrysler Pacifica hit the child, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report. The injury accident happened in the 400 block of East Santa Fe Boulevard, which is the town’s street name for the highway. The boy and the bike were not in a crosswalk at the time of the wreck.

The bicyclist was taken to Ellinwood Hospital with suspected serious injuries, the KHP crash report states. The 39-year-old Ellinwood woman driving the minivan had no apparent injury.

Ellinwood is about 100 miles northwest of Wichita in Barton County.

