Patient found underwater at Derby aquatic park is in critical condition, dispatch says

Derby police are investigating after someone was found underwater at an aquatic center, dispatcher said.

Emergency crews were called at around 6:43 p.m. Thursday to a near drowning at 1900 E. James in Derby, the address of Rock River Rapids Aquatic Park, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said. One patient was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Emergency radio traffic indicated she was unresponsive in the ambulance on her way to Wesley Medical Center’s emergency room, and that it was unknown how long she had been in the water.

Officials with the Derby Police Department and Derby Recreation Commission did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.