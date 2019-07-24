Wichita woman arrested in Nebraska drug bust after trooper pulls over speeding driver

Troopers found guns and illegal drugs during a search of a car on I-80. Nebraska State Patrol

A Wichita woman is being held in a Nebraska jail after state troopers found illegal drugs during an interstate traffic stop.

Kacee Jones, 26, of Wichita, and Richard Adams 27, of Corona, California, are being held in the Lincoln County Jail after they were arrested Tuesday morning, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release.

A state trooper pulled over a speeding BMW sedan on I-80 near North Platte at around 8:10 a.m. During the stop, the trooper smelled marijuana in the car, the release said. During a search of the vehicle, the trooper found three loaded handguns, 16 pounds of meth and smaller amounts of heroin, cocaine, prescription pills and marijuana.

Adams was the driver and Jones was a passenger, and they were arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substances, possession with intent to deliver, possession of firearms during the commission of a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia and other related charges. They are both being held in lieu of a $750,000 bond, jail records show.

