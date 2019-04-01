Local

Kansas teen killed in crash was thrown from car as it rolled through barbed wire fence

By Jason Tidd

April 01, 2019 04:54 PM

A Kansas man is dead after the car he was driving crashed and rolled through a barbed wire fence along a highway, state troopers said.

Brandon Barbo, 19, of Ulysses, died at St. Catherine Hospital after a Sunday afternoon wreck, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report.

Barbo was the driver of a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro that was southbound on K-25 about 12 miles south of Lakin, troopers wrote in the report. At around 2:28 p.m., the car left the road and went into the ditch, where it rolled, went through a barbed wire fence and continued rolling until it came to rest on its wheels. The driver was thrown from the vehicle as it rolled.

