One person critically hurt in two-vehicle highway crash in Derby, dispatch says

One person was critically injured and two others were also hurt in a highway crash in Derby.

Emergency crews were called at around 6:55 p.m. Wednesday to a reported wreck at K-15 and 63rd Street South, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said. Two vehicles were involved. One person was critically injured, a second had serious injuries and a third had minor injuries.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, dispatch said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.