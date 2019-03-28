Derby man, 69, died in Wednesday night’s fatal crash

A 69-year-old Derby man was the person killed in Wednesday night’s fatal collision at 63rd Street South and Grove.

Herbert Lawrence was standing outside of his red Chevy truck after it broke down on 63rd Street, waiting for a tow when his truck was rear-ended by another driver at about 6:55 p.m., the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said. The impact forced Lawrence’s truck over a curb and through a fence line before it landed south of a bridge.

Lawrence was rushed to Wesley Medical Center by ambulance but died on the way there, at 7:31 p.m., according to a crash report.

His wife, 72-year-old Virginia Lawrence, was in the truck’s passenger seat at the time of the crash. She was hospitalized at Wesley with serious injuries.

The driver who rear-ended the Lawrences’ truck, 35-year-old John Fanning of Derby, suffered minor injuries. He was driving a Chevy Silverado, which turned over on its side after the collision, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The wreck remained under investigation Thursday.