A blue car hit a pedestrian mother and baby, Wichita police say. Can you help ID it?

Wichita police said a pedestrian mother and baby were hurt in a hit-and-run crash with a blue car on Monday. Crime Stoppers is now asking for the public’s help to identify the car.

Emergency crews were called at around 4:49 p.m. Monday to 19th Street and Wellington for a reported hit-and-run vehicle versus pedestrian crash with injuries, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said.

Wichita police on Wednesday said the pedestrians were a 27-year-old mother and her 1-year-old child. Officers released a photo and video of the car involved. It was described as a dark metallic blue 2010-16 model Chevrolet Cruze. The car is expected to have body damage to the left side and left front end.

Police reports show the woman reported that the vehicle fled the scene after striking her, her child and her vehicle. The crash happened in a residential area near 21st and Broadway in north Wichita.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.