Man killed when SUV over-corrects and rolls on Kansas road, sheriff says

A Kansas man is dead after an SUV overcorrected and rolled over in Barton County.

Emergency crews were called to a reported accident Tuesday morning near Southeast 50th Road and Southeast 20th Avenue, in a rural area about 6 miles southeast of Great Bend, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

They found a silver 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe that had overturned rest on its driver’s side. The driver of the SUV, Michael T. Kern, 58, of Ellinwood, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

“Investigation at the scene indicates the vehicle was eastbound on 50 Road,” the sheriff’s office said. “The vehicle went off the roadway toward the south ditch. It appears the driver overcorrected, when he came back onto the roadway and the vehicle rolled 1 ¼ times. As the vehicle rolled the driver sustained fatal injuries.”