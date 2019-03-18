One person killed, another flown to Wichita hospital after Kansas highway crash, KHP says

One person is dead and another has been flown to a Wichita hospital after a southeast Kansas crash at a highway junction, troopers said.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Rick Wingate said an SUV and commercial motor vehicle collided at around 4:37 p.m. Monday at the junction of U.S. 400 and K-39 in Wilson County. The junction is about 7 miles northwest of Fredonia, or about 80 miles east of Wichita.

“One of the individuals was pronounced dead at the Fredonia Regional Hospital, another individual has been transported to a hospital by helicopter to Wesley (Medical Center) in Wichita for treatment,” Wingate said in a Facebook post.

A third person was also involved in the crash. Wingate’s post did not mention any injuries to that individual.

The critical highway accident response team is investigating the wreck. More information is expected to be available later through the highway patrol’s online crash logs.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.