Kansas man killed after car crosses center line and crashes into truck, troopers say

A Kansas man was killed after his car crossed the center line, collided with a truck and rolled over into a ditch, state troopers said.

Emergency crews were called at around 11:40 a.m. Monday to a wreck on K-156 about 6 miles east of Jetmore in Hodgeman County, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash report.

Investigators determined that a westbound 2008 Chevrolet Impala “went left of center” and struck a 1984 Ford truck. The car then spun into a ditch and came to rest on its top, the crash report states.

Aaron Christopher Shelton, 27, of Jetmore, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash report lists him as the driver of the Impala.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle

The Ford’s driver, identified by KHP as Barbara Cossman, 59, of Jetmore, had no apparent injury.