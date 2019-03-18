Local

Kansas man killed after car crosses center line and crashes into truck, troopers say

By Jason Tidd

March 18, 2019 09:46 PM

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.
By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.
By

A Kansas man was killed after his car crossed the center line, collided with a truck and rolled over into a ditch, state troopers said.

Emergency crews were called at around 11:40 a.m. Monday to a wreck on K-156 about 6 miles east of Jetmore in Hodgeman County, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash report.

Investigators determined that a westbound 2008 Chevrolet Impala “went left of center” and struck a 1984 Ford truck. The car then spun into a ditch and came to rest on its top, the crash report states.

Aaron Christopher Shelton, 27, of Jetmore, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash report lists him as the driver of the Impala.

The Ford’s driver, identified by KHP as Barbara Cossman, 59, of Jetmore, had no apparent injury.

 

Trooper Ben Gardner with the Kansas Highway Patrol talks about a "devastating" fatal wreck on an icy Interstate 70 in Geary County on Tuesday. Ashlen Lemon, 19, of Hays, died in the crash. (Jan. 22, 2019)

By

Related stories from Wichita Eagle

local

local

crime

local

  Comments  