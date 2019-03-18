Man blowing out pressure tank with air compressor hit in head when tank explodes

A man who was blowing out a pressure tank was injured Monday afternoon in what Kansas law enforcement describes as a home accident.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said deputies, paramedics and firefighters were dispatched at around 4:30 p.m. to a reported explosion in the 27100 block of West Pleasant Valley Road. That’s near Langdon along K-61, about 70 miles northwest of Wichita.

One man, Gary Osenbaugh, 50, of Turon, was taken by ambulance to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

“(Osenbaugh) was blowing out a pressure tank with an air compressor when the pressure tank exploded,” the sheriff’s office said in a post to Facebook. “The tank was blown out of the underground housing and struck Gary in the head. Gary suffered a severe head injury.”