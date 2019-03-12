Three people dead after two-vehicle crash on Kansas highway, state trooper says

State troopers are investigating a triple fatal wreck on a southeast Kansas highway.

Emergency crews were called to a crash at around 8:25 a.m. Tuesday near the north junction of U.S. 75 and U.S. 166 in Montgomery County, Trooper Rick Wingate of the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a Facebook post. The collision involved two vehicles on U.S. 75 about 3 miles north of Caney.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, Wingate said, and a fourth person was taken to an Oklahoma hospital.

The highway patrol’s critical highway accident response team is investigating the crash. More information on the crash will likely be available after the KHP posts its crash report online.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.