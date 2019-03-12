Local

Three people dead after two-vehicle crash on Kansas highway, state trooper says

By Jason Tidd

March 12, 2019 02:44 PM

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By

State troopers are investigating a triple fatal wreck on a southeast Kansas highway.

Emergency crews were called to a crash at around 8:25 a.m. Tuesday near the north junction of U.S. 75 and U.S. 166 in Montgomery County, Trooper Rick Wingate of the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a Facebook post. The collision involved two vehicles on U.S. 75 about 3 miles north of Caney.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, Wingate said, and a fourth person was taken to an Oklahoma hospital.

The highway patrol’s critical highway accident response team is investigating the crash. More information on the crash will likely be available after the KHP posts its crash report online.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Trooper Ben Gardner with the Kansas Highway Patrol talks about a "devastating" fatal wreck on an icy Interstate 70 in Geary County on Tuesday. Ashlen Lemon, 19, of Hays, died in the crash. (Jan. 22, 2019)

By



Related stories from Wichita Eagle

aviation

local

local

local

Jason Tidd

Jason Tidd is a reporter at The Wichita Eagle covering breaking news, crime and courts.

  Comments  