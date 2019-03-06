Local

Three people killed in northeast Wichita crash, dispatch confirms

By Kaitlyn Alanis

March 06, 2019 01:01 PM

Three people were killed in a crash in northeast Wichita, a dispatch supervisor confirmed to The Eagle.

The crash was reported at K-254 and Greenwich at 12:32 p.m., the supervisor said.

Trooper Chad Crittenden said on Twitter that Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the multiple-fatality collision.

Traffic on westbound K-254 is being diverted, he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated when information becomes available.

