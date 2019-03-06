Three people killed in northeast Wichita crash, dispatch confirms

Three people were killed in a crash in northeast Wichita, a dispatch supervisor confirmed to The Eagle.
The crash was reported at K-254 and Greenwich at 12:32 p.m., the supervisor said.
Trooper Chad Crittenden said on Twitter that Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the multiple-fatality collision.
Traffic on westbound K-254 is being diverted, he said.
This is a developing story and will be updated when information becomes available.
