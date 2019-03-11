Small plane crashes into home’s porch while taking off at Kansas airport, dispatch says

A small plane crashed while taking off at a Kansas airport Monday afternoon, officials said.

The plane was taking off at Stearman Field near Benton when it crashed at around 1:15 p.m., a Butler County dispatch supervisor said. The airplane crashed into a porch of a house.

Dispatchers said two patients — the pilot and a passenger — reported minor injuries to emergency crews.

The dark green airplane has “U.S. Army” written in yellow letters on its wing.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.