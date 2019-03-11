Aviation

Small plane crashes into home’s porch while taking off at Kansas airport, dispatch says

By Jason Tidd

March 11, 2019 02:47 PM

Jaime Green The Wichita Eagle
Jaime Green The Wichita Eagle

A small plane crashed while taking off at a Kansas airport Monday afternoon, officials said.

The plane was taking off at Stearman Field near Benton when it crashed at around 1:15 p.m., a Butler County dispatch supervisor said. The airplane crashed into a porch of a house.

Dispatchers said two patients — the pilot and a passenger — reported minor injuries to emergency crews.

The dark green airplane has “U.S. Army” written in yellow letters on its wing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

A World War II plane that had just finished flying over area ceremonies and cemeteries for Memorial Day crash-landed near Wichita's Westport Airport on Monday afternoon, May 28, 2018.

By

Related stories from Wichita Eagle

local

aviation

aviation

aviation

Jason Tidd

Jason Tidd is a reporter at The Wichita Eagle covering breaking news, crime and courts.

  Comments  