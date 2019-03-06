Home video shows teen stealing gun from Wichita man’s holster as he works on car

Wichita police say they need help finding a teen who was captured on home surveillance video stealing a 9 mm handgun from a Wichita man working on a car in his driveway. It happened at about 2:45 p.m. Feb. 14 in the 800 block of North Chautauqua, near 9th and Grove.

In the video, the man appears to be crouching down and is facing the driver’s side door of a car that Wichita police said Wednesday was parked in his driveway. A male who looks to be in his teens sneaks up behind the man and quickly yanks the handgun from a holster on the man’s waist.

The teen immediately points the gun at the man, who whirls around, then steps backward into the street.

During a Wednesday morning news briefing, Officer Kevin Wheeler said the teen ordered the man to “back away” after he stole the gun then ran off. The man chased the teen down an alley but lost sight of him after the teen fired the gun. Police say the man reported being shot at once. He wasn’t hurt.

Wheeler said the man is a lawful gun owner. The teen is described as black and around 17 years old and was wearing a black backpack, a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray sweat pants when he stole the gun.

Anyone who recognizes the teen is asked to call Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Crime Stoppers tips can also be left at www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com or using the P3 mobile phone app.

Crime Stoppers tipsters remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest.