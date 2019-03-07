Baby hurt in crash that sent 9 to hospital still in critical condition

A baby who was among nine people hurt when a SUV ran a stop sign and struck a car on Wednesday near Clearwater remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to a news release from the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

The infant was a passenger in a silver Toyota Corolla that was hit by a white Ford Expedition at the intersection of 71st Street South and 135th Street West shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities said the SUV’s driver, a 21-year-old woman, “became distracted and did not stop at the stop sign” posted at 135th as she was driving east on 71st Street South. She had four children with her in the SUV at the time: two boys, ages 2 and 14, and two girls, 5 and 12.

A 14-year-old girl was driving the Toyota she slammed into. The baby, a 39-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were passengers. The car was headed south on 135th.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Tim Myers did not know what exactly distracted the woman driving the SUV.

All nine people in the vehicles were taken by ambulance to Wichita hospitals. The baby is recovering at Wesley Medical Center, the news release said.