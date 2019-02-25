Local

Driver killed in crash when SUV leaves Kansas highway and hits tree, troopers say

By Jason Tidd

February 25, 2019 06:39 PM

A Kansas woman is dead after a fatal one-vehicle crash on a highway Monday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews responded at around 2:45 p.m. to a crash on U.S. 75 at mile post 84 in Woodson County, Trooper Rick Wingate said on Twitter.

A Kansas Highway Patrol crash report states that a 2012 Ford Escape was southbound on the highway when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree. Wingate’s tweet said that the vehicle had crossed the center line, went into the ditch and overturned.

The driver of the SUV, identified as Kay Dodge Lowder, 71, of Yates Center, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck, KHP said.

Jason Tidd

Jason Tidd is a reporter at The Wichita Eagle covering breaking news, crime and courts.

