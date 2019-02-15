Porch pirates trying to take TV run over neighbor who called cops, Wichita police say

A Kansas man was taken to a hospital after he was run over by porch pirates trying to take his neighbor’s TV, Wichita police say.

Police were called at around 3:45 p.m. Thursday to a residence in the 1800 block of North Woodrow, in Riverside, Officer Charley Davidson said. A 47-year-old man told officers that he had just arrived home when he saw a man sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in his next-door neighbor’s driveway.

“A second unknown male individual had taken a package containing a television from the front porch of the home,” the man told police, Davidson said. “The victim approached the individuals and was struck, knocked down and ran over by the black car as they were fleeing the scene.”

The man called police and was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening lacerations and abrasions, Davidson said. Police reports show paramedics said the victim was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital.

The vehicle was last seen driving southbound on Woodrow. It was described as a black, four-door hatchback car with black wheels. The would-be thieves did not take the TV with them, police said.

The investigation into the aggravated battery case is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information on the case, especially people who live in the area and have home security video that may have captured images of the vehicle, to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.