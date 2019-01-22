School bus reportedly involved in crash near Bel Aire elementary school, dispatch says

A school bus was reportedly involved in a crash near a Bel Aire elemntary school Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported at 2:27 p.m. at 53rd North and Woodlawn, just outside Isely Traditional Magnet Elementary School. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said a school bus was reportedly involved in the crash, but dispatch was told no students were on board at the time.

Paramedics had not reported any injuries to dispatch as of 2:40 p.m. Bel Aire police are investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

