Two Kansas police officers called to a fire saved man from smoke-filled Eudora house

Eudora police say that two officers saved an unconscious man’s life when they found him in a smoke-filled house.

Officer Fred Ramirez and Officer Cody Galley were dispatched to a reported house fire in the 900 block of Church Street on Monday, the Eudora Police Department said in a Facebook post. Once there, the homeowner said one person was still inside the house on the second floor.

“Putting their own lives at risk, both officers entered the smoke-filled home to find an unconscious male,” police said in the post. “Both officers assisted with removing the party from the home while nearly succumbing to smoke inhalation.”

The department posted body camera video of the rescue to Facebook on Friday.

“We thought it was important to share with the community the bravery and selflessness these two officers exhibited,” police said.

The video shows the officers finding the man at the top of a staircase. After freeing his stuck foot, they dragged him down the stairs. He regained consciousness as he was pulled from the home.

The officers can be heard coughing as a smoky haze obscures the video image.

Police said in their post that the smoke was thicker than what the video shows. Neither officer could see while in the house.

“The quick actions of Officer Fred Ramirez and Officer Cody Galley saved a life that day,” the Eudora Fire Department said on Facebook.

Firefighters have said there were no working smoke detectors on the floor where the fire started.