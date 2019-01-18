Crime & Courts

Police chase on Kansas highway ends in crash that killed Oklahoma woman, KHP says

By Jason Tidd

January 18, 2019 06:47 PM

An Oklahoma woman fleeing from the cops in southeast Kansas was killed after her vehicle crashed during the chase, officials said.

Carla D. Tewell, 29, of Broken Arrow, Okla., was pronounced dead at the scene of the fatal crash in Montgomery County on Friday, the Kansas Highway Patrol said.

Tewell was the driver of a 2011 Honda Accord involved in a police pursuit in Chautauqua County, the highway patrol’s crash report states. The car was eastbound on U.S. 166 and entered Montgomery County, where the driver failed to negotiate the curve at the junction with U.S. 75, about 2 1/2 miles north of Caney.

The car went through the guard rail, down the embankment, rolled four times and came to rest in a field, the crash report states.

A KHP public information officer referred questions about the chase — including why law enforcement initiated the pursuit — to the Chautauqua County Sheriff. Officials there said information on the chase and crash would likely be released on Saturday.

Jason Tidd

Jason Tidd is a reporter at The Wichita Eagle covering breaking news, crime and courts.

