Child dies in south Wichita shooting, police say

A 9-year-old was shot and killed in a mobile home at Stonegate mobile home park this morning, Wichita police said.
Police responded to a 911 call about a shooting in the 2200 block of East MacArthur at about 8:25 a.m. The child was found dead from a single gunshot wound, police said.
Police say it’s still unclear what happened. Investigators are talking with the children who were in the home. No adults apparently were there at the time.
There are no arrests at this time, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said. He called the shooting tragic.
Wichita public schools are not in session today because of MLK Day.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
