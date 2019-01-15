Wichita man convicted of murdering teen in marijuana deal gone bad

Jurors on Monday convicted a Wichita man in the shooting death of a fellow teen during what police have described as a marijuana deal gone bad.

Mark Holley III, 20, was found guilty of the first-degree felony murder of 18-year-old D’Shaun Smith, two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of endangering a child, misdemeanor theft and marijuana possession, Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Dan Dillon said by e-mail. Holley will be sentenced March 13 by Sedgwick County District Judge Stephen Ternes.

Police have said Smith and an 18-year-old woman connected with Holley, then 18, met him in a residential neighborhood near Kellogg and Woodlawn on April 3, 2017, to carry out the drug deal. Smith later was found dead in the 6200 block of East Orme, slumped in the front passenger seat of the woman’s car. He had a single bullet wound to his chest, according to his autopsy report.

Holley, who is facing life in prison on the murder charge, had pleaded not guilty in the case. His trial started last week.