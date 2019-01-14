Local

Arizona man and woman killed in southwest Kansas crash with semi, highway patrol says

By Jason Tidd

January 14, 2019 08:31 PM

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By

An Arizona man and woman have died after a double-fatal crash in southwest Kansas.

Dana House and Cynthia House, both of Goodyear, Arizona, died after the wreck with a semi at around 10:40 a.m. Monday in Meade, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report.

The pair were westbound in the outside lane of U.S. 54 about a half of a mile east of the Kansas Highway 23 junction when their 2014 Toyota Sienna crossed into the inside lane and then into eastbound traffic, the crash report states. The minivan collided with a 2016 Peterbuilt semi.

It is unknown why the vehicle drove into oncoming traffic, state troopers wrote in the report.

Dana W. House, 73, was pronounced dead at the scene. Cynthia J. House, 72, was pronounced dead at Meade District Hospital. The 44-year-old Grainfield, Kansas, man driving the semi had no apparent injury, the report states.

Related stories from Wichita Eagle

crime

crime

crime

local

Jason Tidd

Jason Tidd is a reporter at The Wichita Eagle covering breaking news, crime and courts.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  