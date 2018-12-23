88-year-old man missing, police ask for help finding him

Wichita police are asking anyone who sees an 88-year-old Springfield, Mo., man who went missing Sunday to call 911.

Charles R. Goble was last seen driving a silver 2001 Cadillac with Missouri tag MP5P9M in Kingman County at mile marker 53 and K-2 highway, Wichita police Officer Paul Cruz said by e-mail. Goble went missing sometime before 4 p.m. Sunday.

He may be wearing a Wichita State University ball cap and khaki pants. Anyone who sees Goble’s car or knows his whereabouts should contact authorities immediately, Cruz said.