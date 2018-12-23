Local

88-year-old man missing, police ask for help finding him

By Amy Renee Leiker

December 23, 2018 04:27 PM

Charles R. Goble, 88, of Springfield, Mo., went missing sometime before 4 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2018. Police are asking for the public’s help finding him.
Wichita police are asking anyone who sees an 88-year-old Springfield, Mo., man who went missing Sunday to call 911.

Charles R. Goble was last seen driving a silver 2001 Cadillac with Missouri tag MP5P9M in Kingman County at mile marker 53 and K-2 highway, Wichita police Officer Paul Cruz said by e-mail. Goble went missing sometime before 4 p.m. Sunday.

He may be wearing a Wichita State University ball cap and khaki pants. Anyone who sees Goble’s car or knows his whereabouts should contact authorities immediately, Cruz said.

Amy Renee Leiker

Amy Renee Leiker has been reporting for The Wichita Eagle since 2010. She covers crime, courts and breaking news and updates the newspaper’s online databases. You can reach her at 316-268-6644. She’s an avid reader and mom of three in her non-work time.

