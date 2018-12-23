Local

Man, 63, dead after crash on Highway 54 near Kingman

By Amy Renee Leiker

December 23, 2018 10:53 AM

A Dodge City man died following a three-vehicle crash in Kingman County on Saturday afternoon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Magaly Garcia-Jimenez, 63, was in a 2007 Toyota Corolla with three other people when the car somehow became involved in a collision with a 2018 Kia and a 2015 Ford F150 pickup truck on Highway 54 about three miles west of Kingman. The cause of the crash, which happened shortly after 2:30 p.m., remained under investigation Sunday, the highway patrol said in a report.

Four others in the cars — a 28-year-old Lawrence man and three people from Dodge City, 66, 60 and 39 — were taken to Kingman County Hospital for treatment of minor or serious injuries.

Two people in the truck, a 52-year-old from Syracuse and an 11-year-old from Kansas City, had possible minor injuries. Two others, a 36-year-old and a 13-year-old from Kansas City, didn’t appear to be hurt.

Amy Renee Leiker

Amy Renee Leiker has been reporting for The Wichita Eagle since 2010. She covers crime, courts and breaking news and updates the newspaper’s online databases. You can reach her at 316-268-6644. She’s an avid reader and mom of three in her non-work time.

