Man, 63, dead after crash on Highway 54 near Kingman

A Dodge City man died following a three-vehicle crash in Kingman County on Saturday afternoon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Magaly Garcia-Jimenez, 63, was in a 2007 Toyota Corolla with three other people when the car somehow became involved in a collision with a 2018 Kia and a 2015 Ford F150 pickup truck on Highway 54 about three miles west of Kingman. The cause of the crash, which happened shortly after 2:30 p.m., remained under investigation Sunday, the highway patrol said in a report.

Four others in the cars — a 28-year-old Lawrence man and three people from Dodge City, 66, 60 and 39 — were taken to Kingman County Hospital for treatment of minor or serious injuries.

Two people in the truck, a 52-year-old from Syracuse and an 11-year-old from Kansas City, had possible minor injuries. Two others, a 36-year-old and a 13-year-old from Kansas City, didn’t appear to be hurt.