DA to review findings in crash that killed 24-year-old last week

By Amy Renee Leiker

December 23, 2018 11:59 AM

A crash that killed a 24-year-old Sedgwick County man last week will be turned over to prosecutors to review for possible criminal charges.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Sgt. Lanon Thompson said by e-mail Friday that the collision that killed Logan Owens remains under investigation and the agency intends to present its findings to the Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett’s Office. Bennett’s office routinely reviews law enforcement investigations and decides whether to prosecute anyone connected to them.

Owens was a passenger in a vehicle that ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle in the 14300 block of East 79th Street South at around 3:30 a.m. Thursday. The man driving the vehicle carrying Owens received serious injuries and was taken to Wesley Medical Center, according to a crash report. The report says a case alleging that someone drove under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the same time and location as the crash is connected.

The other driver received possible minor injuries but refused treatment, the crash report says.

