A man shot himself in the head with a nail gun on accident. He walked to find police.

Authorities rushed a man to a Wichita hospital after he accidentally shot himself in the head with a nail gun on Wednesday morning. He walked from the house he was working on in Derby over to law enforcement officers on the scene of a traffic crash at K-15 and 63rd St. S. for help, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Lt. Tim Myers said.

The man told deputies and a Derby police officer that he had been working on renovations at the house when fell off of a ladder. He had the nail gun in his hands when he slipped.

“When he landed, the nail gun struck him in the back of the head and he inadvertently pulled the trigger with his finger,” Myers said.

The man got up and started walking to find help. The officers he found at the traffic crash contacted Emergency Medical Services, who took him to Wesley Medical Center immediately, Myers said. That happened at about 10:30 a.m.

The man was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital, Myers said.