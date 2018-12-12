Crime & Courts

Crash with trash truck leaves one man dead in Andover

By Amy Renee Leiker

December 12, 2018 12:33 PM

File photo Getty Images

A man in his mid-twenties died Wednesday when his vehicle collided with a Waste Connections trash truck near Andover.

The man’s name and where he is from were not immediately released by the Andover Police Department. It wasn’t immediately clear Wednesday morning what exactly caused the crash.

Andover police Capt. Joseph Schroeder told reporters at the crash site that the man killed was driving a passenger vehicle west on Harry about a half mile east of Andover Road and the trash truck was headed east when they collided. One of the vehicles crossed the center line and hit the other head-on, throwing each into a ditch. The man killed was partially ejected from his vehicle and died at the scene, Schroeder said.

He’s about 26 years old, Schroeder said.

Authorities learned of the crash shortly before 10 a.m. The trash truck driver wasn’t hurt. He’s talking with investigators about what happened, Schroeder said.

Schroeder said the two-lane stretch of Harry where the crash occurred will likely be closed until mid-afternoon Wednesday. Drivers headed in that direction should avoid the area.

