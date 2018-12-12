Wichita woman, 63, robbed at gunpoint while unloading car in front of her home

The woman was parked in front of her home Tuesday evening, unloading her vehicle.

She didn’t expect she’d be robbed.

But, Wichita police say, a man she didn’t know approached her around 9 p.m., pointed a black gun at her and demanded she turn over her purse and everything in it. After she agreed he ran away.

Shaken but unharmed, she drove to a family member’s home for safety and to call 911. Police are still looking for the man who robbed her and need the public’s help finding him.

Wichita police spokesman Charley Davidson said the man is black, in his 20s, about 5-feet-6, slim and weighs around 160 pounds. He was wearing a dark scarf over his head and face, dark-colored clothing and his handgun was partly covered by “some sort of black towel,” Davidson said. The woman was robbed in the 5100 block of East Bayley, near Lincoln and Oliver.

Police urge anyone who witnessed the robbery or who knows the man’s identity to call detectives at 316-268-4407 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.