Coronavirus update: Kansas reports 1,440 new cases and 41 deaths over the last week

Kansas saw 1,440 new COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths over the last week, according to Kansas Department of Health and Environment data.

Friday’s numbers showed a decline from last week’s 1,923 cases and 49 deaths, which was the first time week-over-week numbers jumped since mid-February. But overall, cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been trending downward this year.

Kansas saw record highs of more than 19,000 cases during a week in November and more than 350 deaths in a week at the turn of the New Year and in mid-January.

The KDHE reports COVID-19 data on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Friday’s report had 501 new COVID-19 cases, 25 hospitalizations and 19 deaths, bringing the total to 302,873 cases, 9,753 hospitalizations and 4,932 deaths.

It took more than seven months to pass 1,000 deaths, another roughly 1.5 months to surpass 2,000 deaths, less than one month to exceed 3,000 deaths and about a month to reach 4,000-plus deaths on Feb. 5.

Vaccine

Friday’s report showed 868,292 Kansans have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, up from 801,925 on Wednesday. About 29.8% of Kansans have received one dose of a vaccine, up from 27.5% on Wednesday.

There have been a total of 1,323,890 doses administered, according to the KDHE. Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines both take two doses; Johnson & Johnson vaccine takes one.

In Kansas, 484,572 people, or 16.6% of the population, have completed their vaccination process, up 14.7% on Wednesday.

Sedgwick County

Sedgwick County has 54,861 cases, up 62 from Wednesday, according to the KDHE. That’s about 18.1% of the Kansas cases.

Deaths in Sedgwick County climbed by four to 734, or about 16.7% of all Kansas deaths.

Sedgwick County has about 17.7% of the Kansas population, according to the KDHE.