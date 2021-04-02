Wichita State University announces decision to drop COVID-19 measures as requirements

File photo

One day after Kansas Republicans overrode the governor’s mask mandate, Wichita State University announced it would also drop its COVID-19 restrictions.

Friday’s announcement disbanded requirements on masks, social distancing and limits on mass gatherings. In a letter posted on its website, the university encouraged persons on campus to “engage in these practices when possible” and encouraged “everyone to get the vaccine when eligible.”

Wichita State’s Student Health Services is offering Pfizer vaccines to WSU and WSU Tech students and employees. The Sedgwick County Health Department is also offering vaccines to anyone 16 and older.

“Everyone will soon be able to enjoy a return to the busy and vibrant campus so many of us have missed this past year,” according to the announcement signed off by Interim President Dr. Rick Muma and Interim Provost Dr. Shirley Lefever. “That includes in-person classes, services, events, activities and research.”

The “pre-pandemic operations” includes faculty and staff returning to campus in June.

Summer and fall classes at Wichita State will be online and hybrid, which includes “in-person instruction with the flexibility for online delivery.”

Muma, in a virtual town hall meeting, said “we have followed our guidance that we have gotten from the health department and ... orders that are issued by the state and so accordingly we are also going to have to fall under those guidelines, so we are not going to be able to require masks, social distancing, mass gathering limitations.”

Wichita State’s COVID-19 dashboard shows 53 people were tested between March 15-28 and one tested positive.

Last week, Sedgwick County dropped its COVID-19 restrictions in anticipation of the Kansas legislature solidifying the law that entitles objectors of COVID-19 mandates to a lightning-fast 72-hour review by a judge. The statewide mask order was overturned by a the Legislative Coordinating Council on Thursday.

Health officials have cautioned it is too early for people to let down their guards. Some have warned that a fourth wave of the virus could be close despite rising vaccination rates.

“Regardless of whether there is a mandate ... we know that it is very possible for people to do the right thing” such as wear masks, Dr. David Wild with the University of Kansas Medical Center said during a media briefing Friday. “You don’t need the government to tell you you must do the right thing to do the right thing.”

In Kansas, nearly 303,000 people have caught the virus, more than 9,700 have been hospitalized and 4,932 people have died.