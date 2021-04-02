Police ask for help after man found shot multiple times inside north Wichita business

A 34-year-old man was found shot multiple times inside a north Wichita business on Thursday evening, Wichita police spokesperson Trevor Macy said Friday.

The man had serious injuries but is expected to survive. Police are asking for the community’s help to solve the case.

The shooting was reported at 5:51 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Broadway. First responders found the wounded man and he was taken to an area hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or the See Something, Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.