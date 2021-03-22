Kansas surpasses 1 million COVID vaccine doses administered and 300,000 disease cases

Kansas hit two milestones in the coronavirus pandemic on the same day. The state has now had 300,000 cases of COVID-19, and 1 million vaccine doses have been administered.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Monday reported pandemic totals of 300,125 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, 9,619 hospitalizations, 2,623 ICU admissions and 4,850 deaths. The increases since Friday were 615 new cases, 15 new hospitalizations, four new ICU admissions and eight new deaths.

In Sedgwick County, the KDHE reported totals of 54,491 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, 1,535 hospitalizations, 456 ICU admissions and 721 deaths. The weekend increases were 36 new cases, six new hospitalizations, two new ICU admissions and zero new deaths.

The KDHE reported a statewide positive coronavirus test rate of 2.8% so far this month. The Sedgwick County Health Department reported a rolling 14-day average positivity rate of 1.95%, which is the lowest it has been since June 2.

As of Monday, the KDHE had 1,018,146 total COVID-19 vaccine doses reported as administered out of 1,352,330 total doses distributed to the state.

The 676,015 first doses administered was an increase of 29,223 since Friday and represents about 23.2% of the state population. The 342,068 second doses administered was a weekend increase of 21,083 and is about 11.7% of the population.

Sedgwick County was allocated 13,370 doses this week by the KDHE.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Monday showed Kansas ranked No. 37 for doses administered per 100,000 people. Kansas was ahead of Pennsylvania, Idaho, Louisiana, Indiana, South Carolina, Utah, Missouri, Mississippi, Texas, Arkansas, Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama.

That is an improvement from last Monday, when Kansas ranked No. 42.

The Sedgwick County Health Department reported 98,982 total doses administered, not including vaccinations by other providers in the county, such as pharmacies. That is an increase since Friday of 7,964 total doses.

There have been 29,660 people have been fully vaccinated by the county health department.