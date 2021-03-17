Coronavirus update: 20% of Kansans have gotten a COVID shot; KDHE finds 10 new clusters

File photo. AP

State health officials reported 10 new coronavirus clusters across the state in the past week as pandemic indicators continue to improve.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported COVID-19 pandemic totals of 298,904 confirmed and probable cases, 9,558 hospitalizations, 2,612 ICU admissions and 4,837 deaths. The increases since Monday were 686 new cases, 39 new hospitalizations 13 new ICU admission and two new deaths.

In Sedgwick County, the KDHE has reported totals of 54,402 cases, 1,509 hospitalizations, 450 ICU admissions and 719 deaths. The two-day increases were 69 new cases, 10 new hospitalizations five new ICU admission and one fewer death, as the KDHE

In Wednesday’s weekly cluster update, the KDHE named three active outbreaks statewide. The list included five cases in the last two weeks at Aerospace Systems and Components in Wichita, 14 cases over two weeks at AGCO Corporation in Hesston and eight cases in the same time frame at Wamego’s Vintage Park long-term care facility.

There are 62 active outbreaks, including 17 nursing homes, 17 business, seven schools and five sports.

Ten new clusters were reported in the past week, with new outbreaks at three sports, two businesses, two long-term care facilities, one school, one group home and one private event.

The 26 new deaths connected to clusters in the past week included 22 from nursing homes and one each from a private event, a business, a health care facility and a correctional facility.

The KDHE’s vaccine data as of Wednesday showed 894,507 total shots reported as administered out of 1,274,600 total doses distributed to the state. There have been 596,161 first doses, or 20.5% of the population, and 298,283 second doses, or 10.2% of the population.

Since Monday, the state has reported 28,360 new first doses and 11,262 new second doses administered.

The Sedgwick County Health Department reported 82,930 total doses have been administered with 25,547 people fully vaccinated. Monday and Tuesday had 6,214 new first doses administered, plus 1,023 more people fully vaccinated.

The health department’s numbers do not include other vaccination providers in the county, such as pharmacies.