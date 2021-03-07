Gov. Kelly proclaims Sunday as COVID Memorial Day. Here are county case and death rates

Gov. Laura Kelly declared Sunday as “COVID Memorial Day” in Kansas, marking the one-year anniversary of the first identified case of COVID-19 in the state.

“Today, a year after the first recorded COVID case in Kansas, we honor the memories of those we have lost and recognize the frontline workers who have battled this virus over the last year,” Kelly said Sunday in a statement.

Her proclamation notes the deaths of “close to 5,000 Kansans and more than 516,000 Americans” due to the coronavirus disease.

“Despite facing conflict and adversity, Kansans from all communities have stepped up for their neighbors, made difficult decisions, and followed the public health guidance to keep one another safe,” Kelly said in the proclamation.

She highlighted the roles of health care workers and public health officials; the pivot to virtual learning for students and teachers; the actions of small businesses, meatpacking plants and grocery stores; and fact-based local reporting.

“While there is a light at the end of the tunnel and vaccines are currently being allocated, Kansans must remain vigilant by wearing a mask, social distancing, practicing good hygiene and following the public health experts to further slow the spread,” Kelly said in the proclamation.

As of Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has recorded 295,861 cases and 4,812 deaths in the state since the start of the pandemic.

Below is a listing of all 105 counties, their population and their COVID-19 cases and deaths as reported by the KDHE, as well as associated rates per 1,000 people and deaths as a percentage of cases.

Kansas county COVID cases and deaths

County Population Cases Cases per 1,000 People Deaths Deaths per 1,000 People Deaths as percentage of cases All of Kansas 2,913,314 295,861 101.6 4,812 1.65 1.63% Allen 12,369 1,146 92.7 16 1.29 1.40% Anderson 7,858 816 103.8 19 2.42 2.33% Atchison 16,073 1,531 95.3 13 0.81 0.85% Barber 4,427 367 82.9 7 1.58 1.91% Barton 25,779 2,574 99.8 48 1.86 1.86% Bourbon 14,534 1,288 88.6 24 1.65 1.86% Brown 9,564 1,217 127.2 36 3.76 2.96% Butler 66,911 7,235 108.1 85 1.27 1.17% Chase 2,648 248 93.7 3 1.13 1.21% Chautauqua 3,250 260 80.0 6 1.85 2.31% Cherokee 19,939 2,369 118.8 48 2.41 2.03% Cheyenne 2,657 354 133.2 13 4.89 3.67% Clark 1,994 244 122.4 7 3.51 2.87% Clay 8,002 783 97.9 27 3.37 3.45% Cloud 8,786 969 110.3 26 2.96 2.68% Coffey 8,179 712 87.1 19 2.32 2.67% Comanche 1,700 159 93.5 9 5.29 5.66% Cowley 34,908 3,824 109.5 103 2.95 2.69% Crawford 38,818 4,537 116.9 70 1.80 1.54% Decatur 2,827 259 91.6 11 3.89 4.25% Dickinson 18,466 1,691 91.6 42 2.27 2.48% Doniphan 7,600 945 124.3 22 2.89 2.33% Douglas 122,259 8,311 68.0 78 0.64 0.94% Edwards 2,798 255 91.1 12 4.29 4.71% Elk 2,530 176 69.6 5 1.98 2.84% Ellis 28,553 3,692 129.3 72 2.52 1.95% Ellsworth 6,102 1,211 198.5 25 4.10 2.06% Finney 36,467 5,328 146.1 71 1.95 1.33% Ford 33,619 5,592 166.3 71 2.11 1.27% Franklin 25,544 2,456 96.1 37 1.45 1.51% Geary 31,670 3,063 96.7 37 1.17 1.21% Gove 2,636 385 146.1 19 7.21 4.94% Graham 2,482 250 100.7 7 2.82 2.80% Grant 7,150 928 129.8 18 2.52 1.94% Gray 5,988 553 92.4 14 2.34 2.53% Greeley 1,232 101 82.0 1 0.81 0.99% Greenwood 5,982 549 91.8 12 2.01 2.19% Hamilton 2,539 201 79.2 1 0.39 0.50% Harper 5,436 598 110.0 20 3.68 3.34% Harvey 34,429 3,436 99.8 62 1.80 1.80% Haskell 3,968 408 102.8 9 2.27 2.21% Hodgeman 1,794 206 114.8 8 4.46 3.88% Jackson 13,171 1,339 101.7 15 1.14 1.12% Jefferson 19,043 1,623 85.2 31 1.63 1.91% Jewell 2,879 200 69.5 4 1.39 2.00% Johnson 602,401 54,730 90.9 743 1.23 1.36% Kearny 3,838 561 146.2 11 2.87 1.96% Kingman 7,152 729 101.9 14 1.96 1.92% Kiowa 2,475 237 95.8 4 1.62 1.69% Labette 19,618 2,621 133.6 48 2.45 1.83% Lane 1,535 124 80.8 7 4.56 5.65% Leavenworth 81,758 6,833 83.6 83 1.02 1.21% Lincoln 2,962 256 86.4 4 1.35 1.56% Linn 9,703 756 77.9 8 0.82 1.06% Logan 2,794 292 104.5 6 2.15 2.05% Lyon 33,195 4,115 124.0 81 2.44 1.97% Marion 11,884 1,029 86.6 24 2.02 2.33% Marshall 9,707 1,070 110.2 23 2.37 2.15% McPherson 28,542 3,133 109.8 83 2.91 2.65% Meade 4,033 495 122.7 10 2.48 2.02% Miami 34,237 2,650 77.4 42 1.23 1.58% Mitchell 5,979 559 93.5 19 3.18 3.40% Montgomery 31,829 3,310 104.0 72 2.26 2.18% Morris 5,620 560 99.6 21 3.74 3.75% Morton 2,587 254 98.2 8 3.09 3.15% Nemaha 10,231 1,479 144.6 55 5.38 3.72% Neosho 16,007 1,761 110.0 25 1.56 1.42% Ness 2,750 365 132.7 15 5.45 4.11% Norton 5,361 1,201 224.0 27 5.04 2.25% Osage 15,949 1,194 74.9 24 1.50 2.01% Osborne 3,421 287 83.9 11 3.22 3.83% Ottawa 5,704 548 96.1 13 2.28 2.37% Pawnee 6,414 1,137 177.3 14 2.18 1.23% Phillips 5,234 705 134.7 23 4.39 3.26% Pottawatomie 24,383 1,769 72.6 29 1.19 1.64% Pratt 9,164 807 88.1 25 2.73 3.10% Rawlins 2,530 291 115.0 8 3.16 2.75% Reno 61,998 8,308 134.0 138 2.23 1.66% Republic 4,636 658 141.9 13 2.80 1.98% Rice 9,537 1,059 111.0 12 1.26 1.13% Riley 74,232 4,918 66.3 39 0.53 0.79% Rooks 4,920 639 129.9 12 2.44 1.88% Rush 3,036 425 140.0 14 4.61 3.29% Russell 6,856 845 123.2 27 3.94 3.20% Saline 54,224 5,993 110.5 133 2.45 2.22% Scott 4,823 570 118.2 23 4.77 4.04% Sedgwick 516,042 53,962 104.6 712 1.38 1.32% Seward 21,428 3,790 176.9 34 1.59 0.90% Shawnee 176,875 16,478 93.2 342 1.93 2.08% Sheridan 2,521 428 169.8 12 4.76 2.80% Sherman 5,917 610 103.1 11 1.86 1.80% Smith 3,583 264 73.7 2 0.56 0.76% Stafford 4,156 332 79.9 9 2.17 2.71% Stanton 2,006 184 91.7 7 3.49 3.80% Stevens 5,485 547 99.7 9 1.64 1.65% Sumner 22,836 2,077 91.0 49 2.15 2.36% Thomas 7,777 1,077 138.5 17 2.19 1.58% Trego 2,803 401 143.1 8 2.85 2.00% Wabaunsee 6,931 665 95.9 14 2.02 2.11% Wallace 1,518 173 114.0 4 2.64 2.31% Washington 5,406 528 97.7 14 2.59 2.65% Wichita 2,119 215 101.5 6 2.83 2.79% Wilson 8,525 956 112.1 13 1.52 1.36% Woodson 3,138 205 65.3 5 1.59 2.44% Wyandotte 165,429 19,307 116.7 270 1.63 1.40%