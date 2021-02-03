Coronavirus

As active coronavirus cluster count falls in Kansas, KDHE names 27 of 272 outbreaks

Neil Nakahodo The Kansas City Star

State public health officials named 27 active coronavirus clusters in Kansas, including three in Wichita.

There could be additional outbreaks in Sedgwick County, as the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s weekly cluster update on Wednesday identified only a fraction of the 272 locations with an active outbreak of COVID-19. That number is 29 fewer than there were a week ago.

Clusters are generally defined as two or more cases of COVID-19 with a common place and time, but the state health agency only names locations with five or more cases within the current two-week period. Home-based daycares and private events are excluded by the KDHE due to privacy concerns.

The KDHE did not identify locations with active clusters for 134 nursing and other care homes, 36 private businesses, 15 schools, 10 jails and prisons, eight government offices, eight hospitals and other medical facilities, eight private events, five meatpacking plants, five sports, five religious gatherings, four colleges and universities, four group homes and three daycares.

The active clusters identified by the state are listed below.

Locations with an asterisk were not on last week’s report and may or may not be newly-found outbreaks.

Case counts only include cases within the past 14 days. The list does not include hospitalizations and deaths for individual clusters. More information is available on the health department’s dashboard at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov.

School

College or University

Religious Gathering

Daycare

Group Living

Private Businesses

Correctional Facilities

Long-Term Care Facilities

