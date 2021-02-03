As active coronavirus cluster count falls in Kansas, KDHE names 27 of 272 outbreaks

The Kansas City Star

State public health officials named 27 active coronavirus clusters in Kansas, including three in Wichita.

There could be additional outbreaks in Sedgwick County, as the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s weekly cluster update on Wednesday identified only a fraction of the 272 locations with an active outbreak of COVID-19. That number is 29 fewer than there were a week ago.

Clusters are generally defined as two or more cases of COVID-19 with a common place and time, but the state health agency only names locations with five or more cases within the current two-week period. Home-based daycares and private events are excluded by the KDHE due to privacy concerns.

The KDHE did not identify locations with active clusters for 134 nursing and other care homes, 36 private businesses, 15 schools, 10 jails and prisons, eight government offices, eight hospitals and other medical facilities, eight private events, five meatpacking plants, five sports, five religious gatherings, four colleges and universities, four group homes and three daycares.

The active clusters identified by the state are listed below.

Locations with an asterisk were not on last week’s report and may or may not be newly-found outbreaks.

Case counts only include cases within the past 14 days. The list does not include hospitalizations and deaths for individual clusters. More information is available on the health department’s dashboard at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov.

School

*Trinity Academy, Wichita, Sedgwick County, seven cases.

College or University

*Hutchinson Community College, Hutchinson, Reno County, seven cases.

*Tabor College - January, Hillsboro, Marion County, seven cases.

Religious Gathering

*Calvary Apostolic Church, Salina, Saline County, seven cases.

Daycare

Lakeview Village - January, Lenexa, Johnson County, 11 cases.

Group Living

*Starkey Inc., Wichita, Sedgwick County, six cases.

Private Businesses





*1st Oak Bank, Fredonia, Wilson County, six cases.

*Amazon Fullfillment Center, Kansas City, Wyandotte County, six cases.

Frito Lay, Topeka, Shawnee County, 11 cases.

*Goodyear, Topeka, Shawnee County, five cases.

*Jazzercize Gym, Topeka, Shawnee County, eight cases.

Correctional Facilities

El Dorado Correctional Facility, El Dorado, Butler County, 19 cases.

*Ellsworth Correctional Facility, Ellsworth, Ellsworth County, five cases.

Hutchinson Correctional Facility, Hutchinson, Reno County, 20 cases.

Shawnee County Jail, Topeka, Shawnee County, six cases.

Topeka Correctional Facility, Topeka, Shawnee County, 153 cases.

Winfield Correctional Facility, Winfield, Cowley County, 116 cases.

Long-Term Care Facilities

Aldersgate Village - November, Topeka, Shawnee County, five cases.

Bethesda Nursing Home, Goessel, Marion County, nine cases.

*Big Lakes Developmental Center, Manhattan, Riley County, eight cases.

Brookdale Shawnee - January, Shawnee, Johnson County, nine cases.

*Emporia Presbyterian Manor - November, Emporia, Lyon County, 11 cases.

Life Care Center of Wichita - November, Wichita, Sedgwick County, 15 cases.

Nottingham Health and Rehab - January, Olathe, Johnson County, five cases.

Salina Presbyterian Manor, Salina, Saline County, nine cases.

*Sandstone Heights Nursing Home, Little Rriver, Rice County, nine cases.

Village Manor Memorial Health System, Abilene, Dickinson County, six cases.